ETRADE Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,218 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,068,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in Chevron by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Chevron by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Chevron by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 470,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,962,000 after buying an additional 38,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,307,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,070,662. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $156.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 174.76 and a beta of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $125.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.14.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

