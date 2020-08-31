ETRADE Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,669 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,669 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Novartis by 262.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Novartis by 46.4% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 10.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of NVS traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,436,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,934. The firm has a market cap of $198.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

