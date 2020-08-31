ETRADE Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,124 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,094 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 238.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.87. The stock had a trading volume of 11,020,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,419,887. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $238.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.69, a P/E/G ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.19. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Imperial Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.07.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

