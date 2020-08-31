ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 4,836 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,836 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $10,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Paypal by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,224,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,201,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,000 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 1.7% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,320,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,658,220,000 after acquiring an additional 288,487 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,752,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,600,592,000 after acquiring an additional 180,069 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 7.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,395,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,473,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Paypal by 154.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,398,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872,484 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Paypal from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BofA Securities raised their target price on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Paypal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Paypal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.63.

In other Paypal news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,409 shares of company stock worth $21,474,745 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Paypal stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $204.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,581,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,755,313. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.21. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $207.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

