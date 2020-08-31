Everex Trading Down 14.7% This Week (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Everex has a market capitalization of $9.78 million and $558,904.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everex token can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00003703 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Everex has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00043035 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006331 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $691.64 or 0.05945414 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004902 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00036172 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00017764 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io.

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

