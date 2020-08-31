Everipedia (IQ) Price Tops $0.0021

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, BigONE, OTCBTC and Upbit. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Everipedia has a market cap of $20.21 million and $1.20 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,012,926,401 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,444,470,690 tokens. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everipedia Token Trading

Everipedia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bitfinex, Bancor Network, BigONE, OTCBTC and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

