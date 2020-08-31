Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.17.
A number of research firms have commented on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Evertec from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Evertec in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Evertec from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Evertec from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evertec by 22.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evertec by 23.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evertec by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Evertec by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Evertec by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 79,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of EVTC stock opened at $35.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Evertec has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $36.38.
Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.23 million. Evertec had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 45.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Evertec will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.
About Evertec
EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.
