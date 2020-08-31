EVOS Market Capitalization Reaches $9,961.18 (EVOS)

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last seven days, EVOS has traded 35.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. EVOS has a market capitalization of $9,961.18 and $43.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EVOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.71 or 0.00755417 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.25 or 0.00785538 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00032899 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 81.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000057 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005668 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000685 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00008374 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00005924 BTC.

EVOS Coin Profile

EVOS (EVOS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 15th, 2018. EVOS’s total supply is 10,606,778 coins. EVOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. EVOS’s official website is www.evos.one.

EVOS Coin Trading

EVOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EVOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EVOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

