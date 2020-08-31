FantasyGold (FGC) Price Reaches $0.0028 on Top Exchanges

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One FantasyGold coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Over the last week, FantasyGold has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $45,319.20 and $11.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00135211 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.55 or 0.01638153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00199611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000833 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00177319 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00182010 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 16,241,597 coins. FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin.

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

FantasyGold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

