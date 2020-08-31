Feathercoin (FTC) Price Hits $0.0092 on Exchanges

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $10,737.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Feathercoin has traded down 11% against the dollar. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin Coin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 289,742,920 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

