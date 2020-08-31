Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,911 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.19% of Federal Signal worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the first quarter worth about $1,344,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 68,386 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at $839,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at $11,290,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Federal Signal news, Director William F. Owens sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $833,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,220.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSS. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Colliers Secur. began coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

FSS opened at $32.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.53. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.27 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.88%.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

