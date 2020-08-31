Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $7,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 63.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 486.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 102.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $196.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Ferrari NV has a twelve month low of $127.73 and a twelve month high of $199.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.21. The stock has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ferrari had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferrari NV will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RACE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Ferrari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ferrari from $180.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ferrari from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.13.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

