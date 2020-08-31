Financial Review: Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) and Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) and Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Applied Optoelectronics and Microchip Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Optoelectronics $190.87 million 0.00 -$66.05 million ($1.45) N/A Microchip Technology $5.27 billion 5.28 $570.60 million $5.18 21.28

Microchip Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Optoelectronics. Applied Optoelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Microchip Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Optoelectronics and Microchip Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Optoelectronics -39.72% -11.97% -6.94% Microchip Technology 12.23% 24.31% 7.67%

Volatility & Risk

Applied Optoelectronics has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microchip Technology has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.0% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.2% of Microchip Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Microchip Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Applied Optoelectronics and Microchip Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Optoelectronics 2 4 1 0 1.86 Microchip Technology 0 4 18 1 2.87

Applied Optoelectronics presently has a consensus price target of $14.21, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Microchip Technology has a consensus price target of $115.14, indicating a potential upside of 4.44%. Given Applied Optoelectronics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Applied Optoelectronics is more favorable than Microchip Technology.

Summary

Microchip Technology beats Applied Optoelectronics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity. It also provides development tools that enable system designers to program microcontroller products for specific applications; analog, interface, mixed signal, and timing products comprising power management, linear, mixed-signal, high-voltage, thermal management, radio frequency (RF), drivers, safety, security, timing, USB, Ethernet, wireless, and other interface products; and memory products consisting of serial electrically erasable programmable read-only memory, serial flash memories, parallel flash memories, and serial static random access memories for the production of very small footprint devices. In addition, the company licenses its SuperFlash embedded flash and Smartbits one time programmable NVM technologies to foundries, integrated device manufacturers, and design partners for use in the manufacture of microcontroller products, gate array, RF, and analog products that require embedded non-volatile memory, as well as provides engineering services. Further, it provides wafer foundry and assembly and test subcontracting manufacturing services; and application specific integrated circuits, complex programmable logic devices, and aerospace products. It serves automotive, communications, computing, consumer, aerospace, defense, safety, security, medical, and industrial control markets. The company sells its products through a network of direct sales personnel and distributors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Microchip Technology Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

