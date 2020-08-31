First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

FDEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised First Defiance Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 297.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 347.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in First Defiance Financial by 46.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Defiance Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 64.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDEF opened at $18.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $706.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.26. First Defiance Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

