First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sets New 12-Month High at $198.40

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $198.40 and last traded at $196.87, with a volume of 408000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $196.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 2,413.8% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FDN)

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

