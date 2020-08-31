FLO (FLO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $24,269.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. FLO has a total market cap of $5.49 million and $24,269.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FLO has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0360 or 0.00000307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

