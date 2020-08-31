FOAM (FOAM) One Day Volume Tops $140,021.00

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 33.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 31st. FOAM has a total market cap of $19.96 million and approximately $140,021.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FOAM has traded 41% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FOAM token can now be bought for approximately $0.0657 or 0.00000559 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00139845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.89 or 0.01659617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00198406 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000833 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00177553 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00191516 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,836,635 tokens. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space. The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space.

Buying and Selling FOAM

FOAM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

