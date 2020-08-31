Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.36

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.36 and last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 218065 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Laurentian reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.35 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.72.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 711.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.15.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $44.48 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 237.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 18,359 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 11.4% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 241,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,063,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,814 shares during the period. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

