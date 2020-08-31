Fountain Market Capitalization Achieves $1.23 Million (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Fountain token can now be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger and CoinBene. Fountain has a market cap of $1.23 million and $88,391.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fountain has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fountain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00140543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.06 or 0.01661008 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00198676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000833 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00178557 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00184476 BTC.

Fountain Token Profile

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 tokens. Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com. The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub.

Buying and Selling Fountain

Fountain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fountain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.