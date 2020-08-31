Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Acquires 3,466 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,080 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.5% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $46,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 234,124 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $47,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 513,347 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $104,471,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 97.4% during the second quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,509,927.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,074 shares of company stock worth $12,950,880 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $228.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1,732.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.68. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $231.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.11.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

