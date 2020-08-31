Genaro Network (GNX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.99 Million

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. In the last week, Genaro Network has traded up 51.1% against the dollar. One Genaro Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0386 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, CoinMex, Gate.io and DigiFinex. Genaro Network has a market cap of $9.99 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00042583 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $664.53 or 0.05658731 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00036037 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00017271 BTC.

About Genaro Network

Genaro Network is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 258,934,740 tokens. The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network.

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

Genaro Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Huobi, Allcoin, CoinMex, Gate.io, HitBTC, DigiFinex, Bibox and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genaro Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genaro Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

