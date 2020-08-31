GNY Price Reaches $0.0077 (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. GNY has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $12,353.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GNY has traded 27% lower against the dollar. One GNY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, BitMart and Exrates.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00135214 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.61 or 0.01638528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00199731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000832 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00177442 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00182824 BTC.

About GNY

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io. GNY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO.

Buying and Selling GNY

GNY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BitMart and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

