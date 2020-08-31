GoldFund Trading 17.2% Lower This Week (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $136,099.14 and approximately $4,231.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldFund token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinhub, P2PB2B and Dcoin. During the last week, GoldFund has traded down 17.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GoldFund alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002970 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002482 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000158 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

GoldFund Token Profile

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhub, P2PB2B and Dcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.