Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Acquired by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,955 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of White Pine Investment CO’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. White Pine Investment CO owned approximately 0.47% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $7,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 55,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 934,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,858,000 after acquiring an additional 82,501 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 265,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after buying an additional 43,064 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 213,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.63. The stock had a trading volume of 179,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,616. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.13. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67.

