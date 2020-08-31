Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €3.14 Price Target

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been given a €3.14 ($3.69) price objective by Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SAN. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.70 ($2.00) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €2.59 ($3.05).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a 52 week low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 52 week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Article: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.