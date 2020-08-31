Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 596,211 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,545,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 596,211 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for about 1.6% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.21% of Wells Fargo & Co worth $218,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,816,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,615 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 28,566,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,291,000 after acquiring an additional 929,961 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,417,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,180,000 after acquiring an additional 484,080 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,730,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,479,000 after acquiring an additional 503,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.31.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.15. 25,797,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,342,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 66.63 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.14.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

