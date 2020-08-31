Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,674,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 2.7% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.26% of Accenture worth $359,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 566.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 47.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.96.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $839,266.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,886,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total value of $530,887.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,551.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $3.06 on Monday, hitting $239.93. 1,212,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,497,203. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $243.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.57. The company has a market cap of $152.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

