Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $162.55 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,124,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,844 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.2% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.16% of Honeywell International worth $162,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Hayden Royal LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $2.83 on Monday, reaching $165.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,012,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,739,848. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The company has a market cap of $118.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.89.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

