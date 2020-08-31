Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $94.11 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,278,794 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.11% of Starbucks worth $94,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Starbucks by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 32,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Starbucks by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,408 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $315,030.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,695.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,750 shares of company stock worth $3,447,527. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $84.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,303,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,116,489. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $98.14.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.