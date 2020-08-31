Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 1,851,831 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 3,194.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,909,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,851,831 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $65,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,655,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 16.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,526,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,358,000 after purchasing an additional 926,992 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 182.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,397,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,190,000 after purchasing an additional 902,633 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 19.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,121,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,439,000 after purchasing an additional 841,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 957.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,896,000 after buying an additional 838,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $39.30 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

NASDAQ:LSXMK traded down $1.02 on Monday, hitting $35.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,906. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.28. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $51.36.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

