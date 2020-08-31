Greggs’ (GRG) Sell Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Greggs (LON:GRG)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GRG. HSBC upgraded shares of Greggs to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Greggs in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,375 ($31.03) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Greggs to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,860 ($24.30) in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,500 ($19.60)) on shares of Greggs in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,957.14 ($25.57).

Get Greggs alerts:

LON:GRG traded down GBX 23 ($0.30) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,417 ($18.52). The stock had a trading volume of 310,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,436.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,719.96. Greggs has a 52 week low of GBX 1,164 ($15.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,550 ($33.32). The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.20.

Greggs (LON:GRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported GBX (53.40) (($0.70)) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Greggs will post 7212.2897417 earnings per share for the current year.

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.