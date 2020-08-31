Handshake (HNS) Hits Market Cap of $48.45 Million

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Handshake has a market cap of $48.45 million and $2.03 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00001365 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,631.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.77 or 0.03746400 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.81 or 0.02336780 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.81 or 0.00522813 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.77 or 0.00797572 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00010964 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 126.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.98 or 0.00687567 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00056678 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00013305 BTC.

Handshake Profile

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 305,234,500 coins. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org. Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS.

Handshake Coin Trading

Handshake can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

