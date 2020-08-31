Headinvest LLC Acquires 1,567 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.5% of Headinvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 437.9% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $77,000. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,400.0% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $177.88. The company had a trading volume of 121,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,401. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $178.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.78.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

