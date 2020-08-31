Headinvest LLC Increases Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,737 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 718 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.41. The company had a trading volume of 198,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,712,942. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.40. The stock has a market cap of $82.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.13.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

