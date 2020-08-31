HeartBout (HB) Hits Market Cap of $93,222.31

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. HeartBout has a market cap of $93,222.31 and $3,592.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HeartBout has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One HeartBout token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00042989 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006325 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $706.29 or 0.06072064 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00036192 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00017757 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HB is a token. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com.

Buying and Selling HeartBout

HeartBout can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

