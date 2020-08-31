Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HKMPF. Morgan Stanley raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

OTCMKTS:HKMPF opened at $31.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.43. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

