Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC

Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,778 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.7% of Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Home Depot by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Home Depot by 28.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,072 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,862,000 after purchasing an additional 191,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,095,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,528,899,000 after purchasing an additional 43,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,078 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $284.89. 155,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,244,689. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $269.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.05. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $308.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.33.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

