Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,280 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,994,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 20.6% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 412,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $76,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

HD traded down $1.25 on Monday, reaching $285.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,100,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,269,079. The company has a fifty day moving average of $271.93 and a 200-day moving average of $236.77. The company has a market capitalization of $306.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.33.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

