HorusPay Tops 24-Hour Volume of $543.00 (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 48.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last week, HorusPay has traded 34.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. HorusPay has a total market capitalization of $4.62 million and $543.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HorusPay token can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE and DragonEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00140543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.06 or 0.01661008 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00198676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000833 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00178557 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00184476 BTC.

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HorusPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

