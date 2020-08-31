Hunting’s (HTG) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Hunting (LON:HTG)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.89% from the company’s current price.

HTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hunting from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Hunting to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Hunting from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hunting from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hunting in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 288.64 ($3.77).

Hunting stock traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 161.60 ($2.11). 1,017,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.69. Hunting has a fifty-two week low of GBX 148.90 ($1.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 524 ($6.85). The firm has a market capitalization of $266.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 195.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 209.29.

In other news, insider Richard Hunting sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.82), for a total transaction of £38,880 ($50,803.61).

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

