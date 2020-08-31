I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.19

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.19 and last traded at $34.96, with a volume of 4860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

IMAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, I-Mab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average of $20.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in I-Mab stock. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. I-Mab accounts for approximately 0.3% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders worldwide. It is developing TJ202, a CD38 antibody in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; TJ101, a long-acting human growth hormone that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and TJ301, a IL-6 blocker in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and other autoimmune diseases.

