IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) is Makena Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Makena Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. IAC/InterActiveCorp comprises approximately 2.5% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter worth $3,428,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth $233,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3,901.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 32,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 31,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IAC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.91. 14,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,268. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.22. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $136.02.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.01 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, major shareholder Iac/Interactivecorp purchased 2,912,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $51,639,529.23. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,240,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,227,043.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Eisner purchased 40,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.85 per share, with a total value of $4,982,181.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,859.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $151.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $92.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.05.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.