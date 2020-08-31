IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,946 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,591 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of IDACORP worth $7,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,716 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter worth $4,790,000. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

In other IDACORP news, Director Darrel T. Anderson sold 5,544 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $524,517.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,406,626.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine King sold 3,273 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total value of $300,428.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,919 shares in the company, valued at $818,675.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $88.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. IDACORP Inc has a 12 month low of $69.05 and a 12 month high of $114.01.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $318.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.35 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 18.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that IDACORP Inc will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 58.13%.

Separately, Sidoti raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDACORP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

