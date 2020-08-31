ImageCash (IMGC) Price Down 16% Over Last 7 Days

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. ImageCash has a total market capitalization of $64,820.16 and approximately $29,311.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ImageCash has traded 16% lower against the dollar. One ImageCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00139845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $194.89 or 0.01659617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00198406 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000833 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00177553 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 44% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00191516 BTC.

About ImageCash

ImageCash’s total supply is 4,883,081 coins and its circulating supply is 4,764,081 coins. The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com.

Buying and Selling ImageCash

ImageCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

