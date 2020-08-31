ImageCoin (IMG) Price Hits $0.0899

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0899 or 0.00000774 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. ImageCoin has a market cap of $914,014.97 and approximately $2.97 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001407 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000037 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000090 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin's total supply is 10,161,502 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

