Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 116.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,404,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,517,341 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 1.42% of Infosys worth $579,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,896,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 18,687,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678,756 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 8,630,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,284,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,022,000. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFY stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.60. 7,646,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,547,950. Infosys Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $13.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

