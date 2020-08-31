ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) Holdings Raised by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 494,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,359 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ING Groep by 39.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 82,571 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 29,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in ING Groep by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 156,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the period. 3.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep stock opened at $8.41 on Monday. ING Groep NV has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). ING Groep had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that ING Groep NV will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.