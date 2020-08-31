Ink Trading Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Ink token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ink has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Ink has a market capitalization of $605,234.68 and approximately $98,073.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00135211 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.55 or 0.01638153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00199611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000833 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00177319 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00182010 BTC.

About Ink

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink’s official website is ink.one. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

