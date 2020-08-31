Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:INGXF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INGXF shares. CIBC increased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of INGXF opened at $17.20 on Monday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, and Site Development.

