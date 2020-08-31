INO COIN Hits Market Cap of $450.22 Million (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One INO COIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.50 or 0.00021516 BTC on exchanges including Token Store and Exrates. In the last week, INO COIN has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. INO COIN has a total market capitalization of $450.22 million and $439,179.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00135093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.23 or 0.01636428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00199242 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000834 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00178059 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00187364 BTC.

About INO COIN

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here. INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu.

INO COIN Token Trading

INO COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

